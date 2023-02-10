Former NFL players in Phoenix share picks for Super Bowl 57 between Eagles and Chiefs

PHOENIX (WPVI) -- Philadelphia fans believe the Eagles will be hoisting the Lombardi Trophy after Super Bowl 57, though taking down the Chiefs will be no easy task.

In fact, the spread for this game is under two, and there have only been two other games in the last 40 years with a spread that small.

The last one also involved the Chiefs back in 2020, and they went on to win that year over the 49ers.

So who do former NFL players think will be the next championship team?

Christie Ileto hit Radio Row in Phoenix, Arizona - near the site of the big game - for some answers.

SUPER BOWL FAQ:

WHEN IS SUPER BOWL 57?

The game begins at 6:30 p.m. EST on Sunday

WHEN IS SUPER BOWL 57 BEING PLAYED?

The Super Bowl will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, which is home to the NFL's Arizona Cardinals. Glendale is a suburb of Phoenix. It's the third Super Bowl the stadium has hosted.

WHO IS FAVORED TO WIN SUPER BOWL 57?

The Eagles are favored by 1 1/2 points to beat the Chiefs, according to FanDuel Sportsbook, and the line has stayed fairly constant over the past two weeks. The over-under is 50.5 points.

WHAT'S THE SUPER BOWL 57 HALFTIME SHOW?

Nine-time Grammy Award winner Rihanna is the headline act of this year's halftime show.