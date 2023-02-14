Philadelphia Eagles players clean out lockers following disappointing Super Bowl 57 loss

It was an emotional Tuesday morning as Eagles players cleaned out their lockers, just days after the Birds came up short in Super Bowl 57.

It was an emotional Tuesday morning in the Eagles locker room, just days after the Birds came up short in the Super Bowl.

The Action cam was in South Philadelphia as players cleaned out their lockers.

Players are all still trying to come to grips with the heartbreaking defeat at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs, but many of them say they are already looking forward to getting back on the field next season.

"We've gotta keep going and figure out a way to shake back from this and go to work," said wide receiver A.J. Brown.

"I'm looking forward to next year and I just can't wait to get back to this after getting as far as we did," said linebacker Haasan Reddick.

Reddick went on to say that he's excited to see the team continue to grow.

