Andy Reid gets love from Philadelphia, local players ahead of Super Bowl

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid during a news conference for Sunday's NFL AFC Championship football game at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020. (Charlie Riedel)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "I loved my time at Philadelphia," Andy Reid said. He loved his time in Philadelphia and the city of brotherly love is cheering on Reid in the Super Bowl, along with players with Philadelphia ties.

San Francisco 49ers tackle Mike McGlinchey is from Warrington and graduated from Penn Charter while Chiefs Defensive End Tanoh Kpassagnon is from Ambler and a Wissahickon High School graduate.

"It is awesome to have that love and support back home. I'm gonna take all that love and support and bring home that ring," says Kpassagnon

McGlinchey loves the support from his hometown too.

"It means so much to me to have the support back home and at Penn Charter," he said.

Growing up, all McGlinchey wanted to see as a kid was Reid win a Super Bowl when he coached the Eagles. Now, it's his job to try to keep Reid from winning his first Super Bowl.

"It is a little weird having Andy Reid across the sidelines, he was the coach of the team I grew up rooting for. It's surreal, my cousins and I were all Andy Reid for Halloween one year, funny," he said.

When McGlinchey dresses up Super Bowl Sunday, the 49er will be showing what you could call, tough love; a quality Reid is all too familiar with, having coached in Philadelphia for 14 years.

"It's almost a badge of honor that you get booed there, If you could withstand the pressure of Philadelphia, then you become a Philadelphian...I take a lot of pride in that," Reid said.

Philadelphians are taking pride, one of their own will finally win the big one.
