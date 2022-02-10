Sports

Super Bowl halftime performers Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Mary J. Blige face questions from media

EMBED <>More Videos

Super Bowl LVI halftime show set to be a '90s lovefest

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- There promises to be plenty of "California Love" when Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar combine Sunday for the Super Bowl halftime show. The hip-hop icons are to talk about their set at a midday news conference.

The five music icons will perform at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Dre, Snoop Dogg and Lamar - a Pulitzer Prize winner - are Southern California natives.

Dre emerged from the West Coast gangster rap scene alongside Eazy-E and Ice Cube to help form the group N.W.A., which made a major mark in the hip-hop culture and music industry with controversial lyrics in the late 1980s. Dre is responsible for promoting rap stars such as Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent and Lamar. Dre also produced Blige's No. 1 hit song "Family Affair."

The Super Bowl returns to the Los Angeles area for the first time since 1993. It's the third year of collaboration between the NFL, Pepsi and Roc Nation. The Rams play the Cincinnati Bengals.

The five music artists have a combined 44 Grammys. Eminem has the most with 15. Blige is the only return performer among the group - she was part of an ensemble cast that featured Aerosmith, NSYNC, Britney Spears and Nelly back in 2001.
EMBED More News Videos

A trailer for this year's Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show is a cinematic treat featuring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Mary J. Blige and Kendrick Lamar in a '90s-style video.


Other rap artists who have performed at the Super Bowl include Travis Scott, Sean "Diddy" Comb, Queen Latifah, Nelly and Big Boi of Outkast.

The National Association of the Deaf arranged to have Sean Forbes and Warren Snipe, also referred to as "WaWa," perform sign language interpretations of the songs performed by the headliners.

Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Blige and Lamar join a list of celebrated musicians who have played during Super Bowl halftime shows, including Beyoncé, Madonna, Coldplay, Katy Perry, U2, Lady Gaga, Michael Jackson, Jennifer Lopez, Shakira and most recently The Weeknd.
Roc Nation and Emmy-nominated producer Jesse Collins will serve as co-producers of the halftime show.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsinglewoodlos angeles countyeminemnflsuper bowlsnoop dogghip hop
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
ESPN: Trade deal sends Ben Simmons to Nets, James Harden to 76ers
CDC report reveals life expectancy for each state
Liberty Point aims to become Philly's largest restaurant
Bob Saget died from head trauma, family says
3 bonus round winners make 'Wheel of Fortune' history
9-year-old girl critically injured in apparent road rage shooting
Philly looks to fill 400 lifeguard positions at city pools
Show More
'Broken heart' cases surge during COVID, especially among women
Missing Philly woman found dead on Del. college campus
Police solve 1964 rape, murder of 9-year-old; ID killer
Prisoners relocated due to Philly Police HQ drainage issue
Former Phillies player Jeremy Giambi dies in California at 47
More TOP STORIES News