Washington Township Super Bowl hoagie sale rallies for local children in need

West Buonadonna volunteers to honor the memory of his daughter, Taylor, who was once a beneficiary of the Helping Hands Hoagie Sale.

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- "Unfortunately, there's families every year that are fighting different kinds of battles," said West Buonadonna. "So, we felt the need to give back."

Buonadonna and his son, Saverio, got up around 4:30am this morning in preparation for the 29th Annual Helping Hands Hoagie Sale at Washington Township High School. The event, coordinated by the Washington Township Education Foundation (WTEF), is designed to raise funds for local children, students, or teachers in need.

Volunteering is personal for the Buonadonna family. Their second of six children, Taylor, was once a beneficiary of the event for three years.

"We've been involved with the hoagie sale since 2007 when my daughter was a recipient, my daughter Taylor," said Buonadonna. "Taylor was diagnosed with osteosarcoma when she was 13 years old. The township rallied around our family for many years."

Taylor sadly passed away in 2010. But the Buonadonnas stayed active in the community to honor her memory. Throughout the years, her siblings moved through the high school's ranks and participated in the hoagie sale.

This year in particular, the Buonadonnas are also volunteering in support of a local 3-year-old boy, Landon, who is battling Rhabdomyosarcoma.

Charlie Doud, President of WTEF, says Landon is one of about 11 beneficiaries of this year's event.

"We're not going to cure their disease, obviously, with the amount of money we're giving them," said Doud. "But the notion that you have an entire town behind them, praying for them, and then slipping them a few bucks... All these little things add up."

The hoagies add up, too. The total this year was about 2,500 made and sold.

The day began with middle school students learning how to build classic hoagies by the hundreds in a pep rally-type atmosphere. Those hoagies were wrapped and boxed in order to be sold by high school students either in the building or at remote locations.

"I think it's good that it's for people who are in need," said 8th-grade student Grace Kendorski. "So, if they have, like, medical bills so they can pay those."

The event takes place on every Super Bowl Sunday. This year in particular, students like Grace were excited to have the matchup feel much closer to home.

Charlie Doud says it makes the event more festive and successful.

"We know that there's folks having parties everywhere whether the Eagles are in it or not," he said. "So, we're seizing on the moment to make our sales and the community really does respond well."

To learn how to support the Helping Hands Hoagie Sale in the future, visit their website.

