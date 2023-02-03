Tickets to see the Eagles in the Super Bowl are still available... for a price

When it comes to who is buying the tickets, Eagles fans might be well represented at State Farm Stadium.

Tickets to see the Eagles take on the Chiefs in the Super Bowl are still available, but a trip to Phoenix will set you back thousands of dollars.

According to TickPick.com, about 2,300 tickets are still available for the big game. The cheapest ticket is $5,779, while the average price paid is closer to $7,500.

The most expensive tickets sold so far are $25,000.

When it comes to who is buying the tickets, Eagles fans might be well represented at State Farm Stadium. Many of the tickets are being sold in Eagles territory.

"The majority of the purchases are coming from Pennsylvania and New Jersey," said Kyle Zorn, with TickPick.com.

Here's how the sales break down so far:

24% Pennsylvania

11% California

8% New Jersey

7% Kansas

7% Texas

3% Missouri

When it comes to airfare, that's also expensive and has been climbing for weeks.

Here's how the prices looked on Friday from Philadelphia International Airport:

Phoenix $750-$900

San Diego $700-$900

Las Vegas $350-$550.

Amtrak has trips to Phoenix for around $500 but it takes nearly three days.

The cheapest hotels are around $400 a night currently.

If you want to pay one fee and let the experts handle everything, you're looking at spending $9,000-$10,000 per person with Philly Sports Trips.

"We're still getting calls, we do have some availability on the flight," said Vince Rizzuto, of Philly Sports Trips.

His company chartered a plane for 200 people, and they take care of everything for a price.

"So some families, I heard earlier today on our trip, are spending $45,000 for their entire family of four to go to the Super Bowl," he said.