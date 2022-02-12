Shoppers weigh inflation costs ahead of Valentine's Day, Super Bowl weekend

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- With the Super Bowl on Sunday and Valentine's Day on Monday, it means one thing: food."I like finger foods," said Bernard Curioso of Manayunk. "I want to put a mixture of everything on my plate."But the cost of food is soaring, and shoppers are forced to shell out more money than they're used to."It actually is very frustrating," said Jennifer Zapke of King of Prussia. "It's hard. I struggle. I have two kids, one's in parochial school and trying to make everything with ends meet, it's difficult."According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, spending for the Super Bowl is set to be 14% higher compared to last year, with fresh and frozen wings up nearly 12%.Steak prices are up more than 17%, and beer and soda are up 6 and 9%."I'm annoyed, but I can't really do anything about it," said Dilichi Okekearu of King of Prussia.Owner Michael Klaumenzer of Ryan Christopher's BYOB in Narberth said, "It's really tough, but I have to give my customers good food. I keep the profit margin tight on my end, but it's paying off. It keeps people coming in."With Valentine's Day around the corner, those dining out will be impacted in some way, shape, or form.Klaumenzer says he took steak off the menu completely due to soaring costs."The steak prices are through the roof, really bad," said Klaumenzer. "Every once in a while, we'll get a deal, and we'll run a steak special but having it on the menu just isn't worth it."According to the National Retail Federation, this Valentine's Day is expected to be the second-highest spending year on record, increasing about 10% compared to last year.