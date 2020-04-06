accuweather

Pink moon: April 7 supermoon to be largest, brightest of the year

April's full moon is known as the pink moon, but it won't really be pink! The pink moon gets its name from phlox, pink flowers that bloom in the springtime.

On Tuesday, April 7, the pink moon will rise as a supermoon at 10:35 p.m. ET.

A supermoon occurs when the full moon has its closest encounter with Earth. It will also be the largest and brightest supermoon of the year.

AccuWeather recommends catching the moon from your back yard as it rises from the horizon, when it will look much bigger than normal.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatheraccuweathermoonspacescience
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ACCUWEATHER
What everybody should know to help prevent hot car deaths this summer
AAA predicts near-record-low Memorial Day travel this year
What to know about coronavirus and pools
Final supermoon of 2020 rises this week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hundreds ignore social distancing guidelines to gather in streets of Philly
Families hit the shore, support businesses on Memorial Day
Boy Scout plays Taps nightly outside veterans' home
2 teen cousins shot in Logan
Deadline Tuesday to apply for mail-in ballots for Pa. primary
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Connecticut murder suspect's family pleads for his surrender
Show More
US biotech begins human COVID-19 vaccine trials in Australia
Reopen NJ protest held at Jersey shore
Nike, Ben & Jerry's release sneaker: The Chunky Dunky
Free pizza for 2020 grads at Pizza Hut
Man shot multiple times in North Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News