Manayunk restaurants host delicious fundraiser with Superhero Project to benefit babies in NICU

One hundred percent of the proceeds from each SMASHBurger sold will benefit the Superhero Project.

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 1:21PM
MANAYUNK (WPVI) -- Three local restaurants showed their support Tuesday night for families going through an incredibly stressful time in their lives.

Leon's Smash Burgers, Lucky's Roadside Stand, and The Biscuit Lady joined together for one special night at Lucky's Trading Company in Manayunk to create the Peanut Butter, Jelly and Bacon SMASH Burger.

One hundred percent of the proceeds from each PBJB SMASH Burger sold will benefit the Superhero Project.

The organization supports families with babies born and residing in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, or NICU, of the hospital.

For more information on the Superhero Project, visit: https://superheroprojectinc.org/.

