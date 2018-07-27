SCHOOLS

New Jersey superintendent accused of defecating on school track resigns

EMBED </>More Videos

Thomas Tramaglini was the superintendent of Kenilworth schools.

HOLMDEL, New Jersey --
The school superintendent accused of repeatedly defecating on another high school's track has resigned.

The Star-Ledger of Newark reports the Kenilworth school board accepted Thomas Tramaglini's resignation Thursday. In an email and voicemail sent to staff, the board said it became clear his continued service became "too much of a distraction."

Tramaglini is charged with public defecation, lewdness and littering. A court hearing is pending.

Authorities say surveillance video caught Tramaglini in late April following an early morning run at Holmdel High School. Police said staff members were watching to see who had been leaving human feces on the property.

His lawyer, Matthew Adams, issued a statement saying that Tramaglini will continue to fight the allegations and that his resignation should not "be construed as an acknowledgement of guilt." Neither Adams nor authorities have said why Tramaglini allegedly did what police allege.

Adams also said Tramaglini plans to sue Holmdel police over the mug shot taken after his arrest, claiming they should not have photographed him at police headquarters because the public defecation, lewdness and litter charges were low-level municipal offenses.

"It's like getting photographed and fingerprinted for a speeding ticket," Adams told the newspaper. He has filed a tort claim notice that lists potential damages of more than $1 million due to loss of income, harm to his reputation, emotional distress and invasion of privacy.

"It is our position that the photograph that has been widely disseminated was unlawfully taken and maliciously distributed," Adams said.

Holmdel officials did not return a call seeking comment.

___

Information from: The (Newark, N.J.) Star-Ledger, http://www.nj.com

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arrestschoolsnew jersey newsHolmdelNew JerseyMonmouth County
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
School chief accused of defecating on track wants to correct record
School 'pooperintendent' accused of defecating on high school track
SCHOOLS
Teacher requests backpacks in lieu of flowers at funeral
Shooting hoops fundraiser held for 2 boys fighting rare disease
School superintendent accused of defecating on high school track
NJ schools awarded gifts for environmental programs
More schools
Top Stories
AccuWeather: Strong Storms Possible This Afternoon and Evening
Philly officer hurt after woman flees traffic stop on I-95 in NE Philly
Kenney: Philly not renewing data sharing agreement with ICE
Court: Probe found over 300 'predator priests' in 6 dioceses
2 plead guilty in drug ring linked to NJ radio host's murder
Guilty plea beating death of NJ man left in trash can
Fmr. Del. lawmaker arrested again in domestic violence case
NJ man charged with murder in infant son's beating death
Show More
Pa. mom receives tons of support after USPS destroys 300 ounces of breast milk
Malcolm Jenkins calls Jerry Jones a 'bully' for Cowboys' anthem policy
Police: Suspect stole 1,700 gallons of gasoline in Delaware
Police: Woman shot and killed by boyfriend in Allentown
Hersheypark, Knoebels reopen as flooding cleanup gets underway
More News