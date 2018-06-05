The superintendent of the Upper Darby school district said the student who was reportedly stabbed with a knife in the high school on Monday was actually wounded with a pencil.Police officials told reporters on Monday that the student suffered multiple stab wounds with a knife.However, on Tuesday, Superintendent Dan Nerelli sent a letter to district families saying a pencil was used in the attack, and the injuries were not serious.Nerelli said the student, a freshman, suffered puncture wounds to the arm and back and was evaluated at the hospital. He was then treated and released."I want to be sure that our community realizes that there was no knife used during the altercation and a weapon was not present in the high school," he said.The other student involved was taken into police custody on Monday.------