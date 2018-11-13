PRIEST SEX ABUSE

Archdiocese of Philadelphia's details support initiative for survivors of clergy abuse

EMBED </>More Videos

Clergy sex abuse victim support program: As seen on Action News at 6 p.m., November 13, 2018

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Details of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia's initiative to support survivors of clergy sexual abuse were announced Tuesday.

The program is called the Independent Reconciliation and Reparations Program.

A committee, separate from the church, will oversee the effort.

Former Senator George Mitchell is the chairman of that oversight committee.

"The program is designed to mitigate the harm while understanding that no remedy could fully recognize what these victims endured," said Mitchell.

Mitchell says the program enables victims of clergy sexual abuse to obtain financial and therapeutic support, through a dignified process.

The compensation is open to all victims of the Philadelphia archdiocese, regardless of when the abuse happened.

Claims must be submitted by September 30, 2019.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newspriest sex abusecatholic church
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PRIEST SEX ABUSE
Pennsylvania dioceses outline child sex abuse victim funds
Delaware attorney general confirms clergy abuse probe
Pope OKs resignation of Cardinal Wuerl amid cover-up scandal
AG Shapiro seeking law change for decades-old clergy abuse cases
More priest sex abuse
Top Stories
Police: Officer shoots armed man in Holmesburg
AccuWeather Alert: Wintry Mess Thursday
Teen shot, killed walking home from Camden High School
Pedestrian struck, killed by hit-and-run driver in Warrington
Police: Mom crossing I-676 with son hit and killed; drivers sought
Troubleshooters: Hiring help online
Runner reports being attacked at Haddon Lake Park
FOP sues district attorney's office over problem cops list
Show More
Aide to fmr. Philly mayor accused of stealing $20K from city
Parking spots designated for police causing uproar
4 local women elected to Congress begin orientation
21 hurt after car crashes into NJ Social Security office
Car slams into bagel shop in Ocean County
More News