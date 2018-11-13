Details of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia's initiative to support survivors of clergy sexual abuse were announced Tuesday.The program is called the Independent Reconciliation and Reparations Program.A committee, separate from the church, will oversee the effort.Former Senator George Mitchell is the chairman of that oversight committee."The program is designed to mitigate the harm while understanding that no remedy could fully recognize what these victims endured," said Mitchell.Mitchell says the program enables victims of clergy sexual abuse to obtain financial and therapeutic support, through a dignified process.The compensation is open to all victims of the Philadelphia archdiocese, regardless of when the abuse happened.Claims must be submitted by September 30, 2019.------