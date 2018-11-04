Supposed barricade situation in New Hope turns out to be a hoax

Police believed a man was barricaded inside a home in New Hope for several hours Sunday evening, only to find out it was all a hoax.Police originally closed South Main Street from Ferry Street to Windy Bush Road just after 4 p.m.Authorities say someone called from a blocked number, and using a live feed from a store near the residence, detailed to police what he saw.Police arrived at the scene and cleared the house. No one was inside.Police are now on the search for the person who made the call.------