The new ProPublica report describes Thomas accepting travel hospitality from conservative businessman Harlan Crow that included lavish trips to Indonesia, New Zealand, California, Texas and Georgia.

Under ethics pressure, Supreme Court announces it's adopting code of conduct

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday announced it's adopting a code of conduct after repeated ethics questions raised over acceptance of travel and gifts.

All nine current justices signed the code.

