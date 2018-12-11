DEPTFORD TWP., N.J. (WPVI) --Deptford Township Police have released surveillance video depicting a vicious attack on three teens at the Deptford Mall over the weekend.
"Seeing the video is nerve-wracking," said Taylor McFadden, one of the teens involved in the incident. "I've been second guessing myself: did we do something wrong? Did we say something wrong? Did we do something to cause this?"
The video shows McFadden and her two friends walking to her car. McFadden's two friends stand near the car to smoke a cigarette while Taylor gets in the car.
Minutes later a white Pontiac drives up, seemingly waiting for the spot.
The girls said they waved the driver on to let them know they were not ready to leave.
Cameras then capture four adults, two men and two women, slowly walking past their car.
One of the victims, Alexandria DeRusso is adamant they never said anything to provoke the punches.
"They swore we said something about them and just walk back, and you see them hand the bag over to someone else before they hit me," said DeRusso.
The victims also allege that the attackers shouted racist remarks.
"Seeing the guys rip me by my hair, as the other woman is hitting me," said DeRusso. "You can see the size difference and to see that both men are hitting me."
Police said the attackers fled the scene by car.
Mall patrons were unnerved by what was shown in the video.
"You wouldn't want to come here," said Antoinette Bezich. "There's a fear that you don't want to be somewhere where it's not safe."
Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Deptford Police Department.
