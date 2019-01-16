First runs suspect 1, then suspect 2 follows right behind. The victims never see it coming around the corner.One man is punched in the back of the head and wrestled to the ground.Then things get really scary.A gun is pulled and several bullets are quickly fired.Jessica Carr waits for the bus here at the corner of Frankford Avenue and Venango Street with newborn son and mom Debbie daily."They aren't scared of anything. They'll do whatever they want to do around here," said Carr.Adriana Torres works at Old London Style Pizza right on the corner."All we did was tell one of my customers to stay back, lock the door and that's it," said Torres. "They don't think about kids being in the school or about people being in the neighborhood."The shooting happened last Wednesday, just before 2 p.m. in broad daylight."Really you're not even safe in your house you understand? Bullets can come in your window. You not even safe in your house," said Marsha Davis.In a brief moment, the suspect was able to fire off 5 or 6 rounds, luckily no one was hit. Given the time of day, it could have been a lot worse."To make matters worse you can see in the video that in the direction the shots were fired there was a school bus driving by. In fact. There's a charter school right around the corner."I was just out here before that happened. Thank god that the kids at the school weren't out here," said Paul Calloway of Frankford. "But our communities get shot up day in day out. And we act like we don't care until it's someone in our house. All of our inner cities are being shot up by us. And we need to make the change:"Hopefully someone knows who these suspect are. If you have any information, you are asked to contact the Philadelphia police.------