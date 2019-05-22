Surveillance video captures drive-by shooting in SW Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Surveillance cameras in Southwest Philadelphia captured the moment a man was wounded during a drive-by shooting earlier this month.Police say the 30-year-old victim was walking on the 6700 block of Upland Street around 10:30 p.m. on May 7.That's when an SUV pulled up, and someone inside started firing.Investigators say the victim was hit in the chest and taken to the hospital.Anyone with information is asked to call the police.