Surveillance video captures drive-by shooting in SW Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Surveillance cameras in Southwest Philadelphia captured the moment a man was wounded during a drive-by shooting earlier this month.

Police say the 30-year-old victim was walking on the 6700 block of Upland Street around 10:30 p.m. on May 7.

That's when an SUV pulled up, and someone inside started firing.

Investigators say the victim was hit in the chest and taken to the hospital.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
southwest philadelphiaphilly newsshootingdrive by shootingsurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Monica Malpass signs off after 31 years at Action News
Philly D.A. files motion for new trial and judge for Meek Mill
Police: Robbers wearing masks shoot Philly store employee
Police: Man wielding machete shot by U.S. Marshal
Delaware Valley police honored by Citizens Crime Commission
Truck falls through upper level of NJ parking garage
Gauthier claims victory over Councilwoman Blackwell
Show More
Woman upsets Philadelphia's 2-term sheriff in primary
Shore towns looking for seasonal workers
Hush Puppies' Power Walkers giving new life to dad sneakers
Teen mom gets $1 million in college scholarships
Man accused of stealing cans of Red Bull from Acme in Pa.
More TOP STORIES News