Philadelphia police are searching for two suspects in separate stabbings at the same Wawa store in Center City.On Friday police put out a surveillance video of the male suspect in yesterday's attack. They already released video of the woman sought in the second attack.Investigators say he punched the victim in the face then followed the man inside, where he stabbed him 3 times.A number of customers of the Wawa at the corner of Broad and Walnut streets were shocked to hear about the recent incidents."That's quite scary, I didn't know that," said Tracey Naulty of Center City. "I'm in this Wawa a lot, especially in the morning."According to police, at 6 a.m. Thursday a customer going into the convenience store was confronted by a man standing outside.Police said the two got into a verbal altercation, resulting in the customer being stabbed inside of the store."We believe he was stabbed with some sort of unknown sharp object. We're still not sure exactly what he was stabbed with, but he sustained injuries consistent with stab wounds in the chest, back and other areas of his body," said Philadelphia Police Capt. Sekou Kinebrew.The 27-year-old victim was taken to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.Police said they do not know what precipitated the argument.The suspect was last seen running away from the store.Police have released surveillance footage of a woman being sought for stabbing another woman at the same Wawa on Tuesday at 12:28 a.m.Police said in that incident the 22-year-old woman was in the store when a woman who was unknown to her began a verbal altercation and then proceeded to stab her three times in the back.Police said that the suspect in that incident was wearing distinctive shoes that someone might recognize her by."It's unfortunate, but when you think about it, especially late at night, you have so many people going into this Wawa that it's crowded, so you don't know what's happening," said Jeremy Little of South Philadelphia. "Before you know it, something like this happens."With both suspects still at large, police are asking people to be ever vigilant in the area of Broad and Walnut Streets.They advise being aware of your surroundings and to avoid getting into verbal altercations with strangers.------