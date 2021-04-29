Video shows angry customer pulling gun on Chinese food store worker in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are looking for the woman who pulled a gun on a worker at a Chinese food store.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. on April 26 at Panda Chinese Food at 6601 N. Uber Street.

Police say the suspect placed an order, but then became angry because of how long she had to wait for her food.

The victim, a 41-year-old woman, told police the suspect began cursing before pulling out a silver revolver and pointing it at her.



The suspect fled the shop a short time later. No one was injured.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Philadelphia police.
