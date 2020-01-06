Surveillance video released of beating death in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of a man they say beat another man to death.

The suspect is wanted for killing a 39-year-old man in the 800 block of Reed Street around 10:30 p.m. on the night of December 21st.

The man was carrying an umbrella, but it's not clear if that was used in the attack.

The man was seen wearing a light-colored design on the front of his hoodie, and a light-colored rectangular marking on the knee area of his pants.

If you can identify the man, you are asked to contact police.
