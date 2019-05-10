Surveillance video released of shooting of 4-year-old child in North Philadelphia

Surveillance video released of shooting of 4-year-old child in North Philly. Sharrie Williams reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 10, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released new surveillance video in connection with a shooting that injured a 4-year-old in the Tioga-Nicetown section.

It happened before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Police say passengers inside a white Ford Fusion opened fire on a white Ford Taurus at a Sunoco Gas Station on North Broad Street.

Investigators say the 4-year-old suffered a graze wound.

A 27-year-old man was also injured.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact police.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.
