PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released new surveillance video in connection with a shooting that injured a 4-year-old in the Tioga-Nicetown section.
It happened before 7 p.m. Tuesday. Police say passengers inside a white Ford Fusion opened fire on a white Ford Taurus at a Sunoco Gas Station on North Broad Street.
Investigators say the 4-year-old suffered a graze wound.
A 27-year-old man was also injured.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact police.
The suspects are considered armed and dangerous.
Surveillance video released of shooting of 4-year-old child in North Philadelphia
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More