Surveillance video shows gunmen firing at Overbrook Farms home

EMBED </>More Videos

Surveillance video shows gunmen firing at Overbrook Farms home. Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on August 2, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police have now released surveillance video showing two men firing on a home in Overbrook Farms.

Action News was there as investigators canvassed the 1100 block of North 65th Street looking for clues early Tuesday morning.

That's how they found the footage of two of the gunmen shooting at a home.

Police say a third man shot up the rear of the house off camera.

If you have any information on the shooting, contact Southwest Detectives.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Black doll hanging from noose found in Queen Village
Prosecutors weigh charges in deadly dog attack
Chester officer uses body to shield family from gunfire
Mother of Center City stabbing victim: I was manipulated by D.A.
Police release video in deadly rec center shooting
Suspicious fire under investigation in Solebury Township
Second passenger dies after dump truck, SUV collide in Burlington County
All clear after active shooter report at Ohio Air Force Base
Show More
Man sentenced in deadly Center City hit-and-run
Entire police force resigns in small Massachusetts town
Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company
2nd arrest in attempted rape of 82-year-old woman
Motorcyclist killed in Delaware crash
More News