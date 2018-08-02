Surveillance video shows gunmen firing at Overbrook Farms home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --Philadelphia police have now released surveillance video showing two men firing on a home in Overbrook Farms.
Action News was there as investigators canvassed the 1100 block of North 65th Street looking for clues early Tuesday morning.
That's how they found the footage of two of the gunmen shooting at a home.
Police say a third man shot up the rear of the house off camera.
If you have any information on the shooting, contact Southwest Detectives.
