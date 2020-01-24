Florida inmate punches deputy multiple times in face: VIDEO

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Florida -- An inmate attacked a sheriff's deputy in Florida, and the violent clash was all caught on camera.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office investigators say Michler Gabriel refused to back away from a door as a deputy was opening it.

That's when Gabriel repeatedly punched the deputy in the face.

Another deputy helped restrain the 38-year-old inmate.

Gabriel is now facing additional felony charges of battery on a law enforcement officer.

The deputy had to be hospitalized for lacerations, swelling and bruising.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridafightattackjailhospitalu.s. & worldsecurityprisoncaught on camera
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mayor to Mummers: Make changes or parade is over
Family finds dogs eating body of owner inside Philly home
New study finds chemicals in Philly's drinking water
Suspect wanted in violent Chester Co. sexual assault
Lehigh Co. 911 center workers lose jobs after sharing NYE toast
Pa. State Police investigating attempted luring in Concord Twp.
Joe Girardi goes 1-on-1 with Ducis Rodgers
Show More
2 NJ teens die after falling through ice in separate incidents
LIVE: Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump
Nelson Perez named next archbishop of Philadelphia
Longtime PBS anchor Jim Lehrer dead at 85
NJ shoplifting suspect killed after chase, shooting at officers
More TOP STORIES News