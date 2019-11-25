Surveillance video shows moment fire erupts inside Frankford convenience store

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Surveillance video obtained by Action News shows the moment fire erupted inside a convenience store in Frankford early Monday morning.

Three men can be seen in the video running towards the building just before an explosion and racing away seconds later.

Members of the Philadelphia Arson and Explosives Task Force spent the day investigating the fire which broke out just before 3 a.m. on the 4400 block of Frankford Avenue.
Resident Alex Maldonado described the panic at his apartment building at the corner of Frankford and Sellers

"The neighbors were screaming up to us, 'The stores on fire! Get out of there.' The fire alarm is going off. It was just chaos," said Maldonado.

Maldonado was stunned after his wife told him what she saw.

EMBED More News Videos

Fire in Frankford row home: Katherine Scott reports on Action News Mornings, November 25, 2019



"She looked out the window, and there were two gentlemen with their hoodies pulled real tight," recounted Maldonado. "There was another gentleman banging on the window of the convenience store downstairs. It appears they cut the locks off of the store because the gates were down."
Maldonado said, "They broke the window, and then they threw some type of fire object inside and ignited the store, and everything just went up so fast."

Resident Amro Alhoushayshi told 6abc, "When I walked downstairs, I couldn't even breathe. The smoke was all over the stairs."
Alhouhayshi had already called 911.

"I saw like three people wearing masks, and I was yelling at them, and I called 911," according to Alhouhayshi.

He continued, "One of them had something in his hand and started the fire and throw it inside the store, and they took off."
The corner building at Frankford and Sellers is three stories, with a convenience store on the first floor and apartments above.

The Red Cross is offering assistance to residents who can't return to their homes.

There were no injuries reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
north philadelphiafire
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police: Couple attacked with hammer before Berks County fire
Police search for 3 teens after assault of McDonald's worker
Upper Darby police announce new interim superintendent
Conan the dog, hurt in terror raid, welcomed at White House
Funeral scheduled for boy shot at high school football game
Crash involving school bus under investigation in Cherry Hill
Show More
'Picked the wrong house' Female bodybuilder, 82, fights intruder
AccuWeather: More Sunshine, Even Warmer Tuesday
Stop! Washing your Thanksgiving turkey could spread germs
USPS wants more kids in need to write to Operation Santa
When to watch Charlie Brown Thanksgiving special on ABC
More TOP STORIES News