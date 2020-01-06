PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have released surveillance video of a man they say beat another man to death.
The suspect is wanted for killing a 39-year-old man in the 800 block of Reed Street around 10:30 p.m. on the night of December 21st.
The man was carrying an umbrella, but it's not clear if that was used in the attack.
The man was seen wearing a light-colored design on the front of his hoodie, and a light-colored rectangular marking on the knee area of his pants.
If you can identify the man, you are asked to contact police.
Police release video of suspect wanted in South Philadelphia beating death
