Philly Proud

Philly Proud: Brother, sister honoring father with acts of kindness

By and Heather Grubola
Rita Christensen and Andrew Bakey, two siblings of 10 children, came together mid-pandemic to do something for others in honor of their father.

"Our dad, he was an inventor and he wrote down ideas in a book. He came up with games and shortcuts and all kinds of fun things," said Christensen. "But he was also about AOK, and AOK in our house night at dinner time we come home and he said, 'Rita, Andy, George what was your AOK today?'"

AOK stands for Acts of Kindness. They saw some needs for their community and felt compelled to act.

"There's still no visual way to tell if people are healthy or not," said Bakey of Mullica Hill. "Once businesses start opening up, how am I gonna feel comfortable going into that business and seeing whether or not that business is actually doing the right things to keep the business clean."

So they combined their skills in business, graphic design and marketing, to create "SURVIVED". Wrist bands, window clings, and lawn signs that show others that their business has been cleaned properly and that the staff is healthy.

"All we ask is for them to take the pledge of integrity and to keep your customers safe and promised them with the window cleaning a lawn sign that you have conscientiously and ethically cleaned your place," said Christensen of Berlin, New Jersey.

The red, yellow and green wristbands can also be used for social situations, like weddings, and even trips to the supermarket.

"The feedback we're getting from the businessmen is, 'Wow I don't I have to repetitively or quickly say I'll clean inside.' The window sign says it all-- welcome back we've missed you and we have conscientiously taking that badge of integrity," said Christensen.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyphiladelphiabusinesscoronavirusfeel goodphilly proud
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILLY PROUD
Delaware teacher doubles as 'dad'
Philly native using entrepreneurial talents to help feed children
Philly Proud: Filmmaker documents COVID-19 pandemic, local graduation
Bucks County musicians giving back during pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Trump escorted out of briefing room after shooting near White House
Petition seeks to give Lower Merion teachers option to work from home
Chicago looting devastates downtown, over 100 arrested
City bombarded with marriage license requests after stay-at-home order lifted
Central Bucks School District going online-only due to lack of staff
No sports this fall for Philadelphia public school students
1 dead, 4 rescued after Baltimore gas explosion levels homes
Show More
EF-1 tornado touched down in Delaware on Friday: NWS
Emergency meetings on gun violence to begin Tuesday in Philly
Trump calls on college football games to resume
Can you get COVID-19 twice? Local woman may be rare case
Flying during the pandemic? Here's how to be safe as possible
More TOP STORIES News