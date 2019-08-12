Suspect accused of setting car fires in North Philadelphia identified

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On Monday, police identified the man suspected of setting cars on fire in North Philadelphia over the weekend.Twenty-eight-year-old Arthur Clowney is facing several charges including arson and criminal trespass.He later went to the Hessert Chevrolet dealership a few blocks away and torched more cars.Police arrested Clowney after he approached investigators at the second scene pretending to be a curious passerby.