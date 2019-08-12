Suspect accused of setting car fires in North Philadelphia identified

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- On Monday, police identified the man suspected of setting cars on fire in North Philadelphia over the weekend.

Twenty-eight-year-old Arthur Clowney is facing several charges including arson and criminal trespass.

Investigators say Clowney first hit the 6100 block of Roosevelt Boulevard where he set several cars on fire.

He later went to the Hessert Chevrolet dealership a few blocks away and torched more cars.

Police arrested Clowney after he approached investigators at the second scene pretending to be a curious passerby.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northeast philadelphiaarrestphilly newscarscar firearsonarson investigationroosevelt boulevard
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Arrest made in deadly hit-and-run in Bensalem
Dispute between 2 males ends in shooting at El station in Center City
Girl, 3, attacked with machete in Olney; mother arrested: Police
Man arrested after crashing stolen van in Kensington
Radnor Township to fine providers to combat sagging cables
Beach umbrella safety a concern after boy impaled in Mass.
Philadelphia man convicted of human trafficking, rape
Show More
AG Barr says 'irregularities' found at Jeffrey Epstein jail
Simone Biles wins 6th U.S. title, lands historic triple-double
Lying at work more common when you're unhappy with job
11 rescued after stranded tubing on Brandywine River
AccuWeather Alert: Potentially Severe Weather Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News