Suspect wanted for taking upskirt video of woman inside NJ Walmart

BURLINGTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Burlington Township police are warning about a privacy invasion crime that happened at a Walmart, and the suspect remains at large.It happened at the store on the 2100 block of Mt. Holly Road on Route 541 last Friday at 6:30 p.m.The victim told police the suspect bent down next to her and was recording video under her dress.He was last seen wearing a Memphis Grizzlies hat.Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.