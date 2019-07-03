Suspect wanted for taking upskirt video of woman inside NJ Walmart

BURLINGTON TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Burlington Township police are warning about a privacy invasion crime that happened at a Walmart, and the suspect remains at large.
It happened at the store on the 2100 block of Mt. Holly Road on Route 541 last Friday at 6:30 p.m.
The victim told police the suspect bent down next to her and was recording video under her dress.
He was last seen wearing a Memphis Grizzlies hat.
Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.
