u.s. & world

Canoga Park shooting: Gerry Dean Zaragoza, accused of shooting 3 family members and tied to deadly NoHo shooting, arrested

By ABC7.com staff
CANOGA PARK, Calif. -- A man is in custody after he allegedly shot three of his family members at a Canoga Park apartment complex, and may have tried to rob a man at an ATM after a shooting at a North Hollywood gas station that left an acquaintance of the suspect dead and another man wounded, authorities said.

Los Angeles police officers responded to the 21900 block of Roscoe Boulevard just before 2 a.m. for reports of multiple people shot.

Officers found a woman and two men -- later identified as the gunman's mother, father and brother -- suffering from gunshot wounds. The men were pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was taken to an area hospital in unknown condition, authorities say.

The suspect was later identified as 26-year-old Gerry Dean Zaragoza, who police believe is the gunman in a double shooting at a gas station in North Hollywood around 2:45 a.m. At least one of the victims in that shooting was identified as an employee of the gas station near Vineland Avenue and Vanowen Street.

Police believe Zaragoza was an acquaintance of one of the North Hollywood shooting victims.



Shortly before 8 a.m., officers responded to a report of an attempted robbery of a victim at a Bank of America ATM at the intersection of Sherman Way and Topanga Canyon Boulevard. No injuries were reported.

The suspect, who matched Zaragoza's description, fled the scene, authorities said.

Zaragoza was taken into custody in Canoga Park, the LAPD confirmed.

Police said it is unclear what led to the shootings in Canoga Park and North Hollywood.

Zaragoza is considered armed and dangerous, police say.

Additional information on the victims was not immediately released.

Police believe Zaragoza was traveling in a dark-colored Jeep Liberty SUV with paper license plates.

An investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
deadly shootingfatal shootingattempted robberyhomicideshootinggas stationu.s. & worldinvestigationcalifornia
U.S. & WORLD
SpaceX launch sends 3D bioprinter, supplies to space station
Cosby accuser Janice Dickinson says deal brings some justice
Puerto Rico governor announces resignation
VIDEO: Police break window to rescue 2 girls locked in hot car
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Several injured in Sea Isle City deck collapse
Police: Elderly woman abducted, robbed in West Norriton Township
15-year-old shot and killed in Atlantic City
Upper Darby thieves stealing catalytic converters from cars
Body of man found in abandoned house in Philadelphia
Townsends Inlet Bridge reopens Thursday night
Eagles take field for training camp
Show More
Cosby accuser Janice Dickinson says deal brings some justice
Man arrested after TSA workers find loaded gun at Newark airport
Owner says restaurant has suffered because of road detour
16 Marines arrested for human smuggling, drug-related offenses
Cobbs Creek motorcycle crash leaves driver in critical condition
More TOP STORIES News