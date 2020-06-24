Suspect arrested after gun battle with Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspect is behind bars after an exchange of gunfire with Philadelphia police on Tuesday.

It happened at 4:30 p.m. at 4th and Sigel streets in South Philadelphia.

Police say they were in the area investigating a shooting when a man with a gun fired three shots at the officers.

One officer then chased after the suspect and fired four shots, police say.

No one was struck by the bullets.

The suspect was arrested a short time later.
