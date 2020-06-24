Suspect arrested after gun battle with Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspect is behind bars after an exchange of gunfire with Philadelphia police on Tuesday.It happened at 4:30 p.m. at 4th and Sigel streets in South Philadelphia.Police say they were in the area investigating a shooting when a man with a gun fired three shots at the officers.One officer then chased after the suspect and fired four shots, police say.No one was struck by the bullets.The suspect was arrested a short time later.