Suspect arrested for gunpoint sex assault in East Mount Airy home

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspect arrested for gunpoint sex assault in East Mount Airy. Watch this 6abc.com update from August 20, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A suspect has been arrested for the gunpoint sex assault of a woman inside a home in the East Mount Airy section of Philadelphia.

Keion Wells, 22, of the 6600 block of Crawson Street, is charged with aggravated assault, robbery, rape, sex assault and other offenses.

Keion Wells


The attack happened around 4:45 p.m. on August 7 along East Johnson Street.

Police say the suspect pretended to be a landscaper and the victim told him to leave a card. The man left, but police say moments later he came back.

EMBED More News Videos

New video released of person of interest in Germantown sexual assault. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on August 15, 2018.



By the time the victim saw him, the suspect was already inside the house, police say. He pulled out a gun, ordered the victim to the ground, and sexually assaulted her.

Not only was he armed, but police say the gun was cocked and ready to fire, according to investigators.

EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia police are searching for a suspect in a home invasion and sexual assault as reported by Chritie Ileto during Action News at 11 on August 8, 2018.



------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newssex assaultsurveillance video
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police officer injured in Tacony
Woman killed by alligator while walking dog near golf course
Friend says she was the last to see Shanann Watts alive
Clinic: Delaware pony was 'sexually molested' in barn
Victim killed in Newark, Delaware crash identified
14-year-old boy, man shot in North Philadelphia
Junkyard fire in Frankford impacts SEPTA, Amtrak service
Man jumps from window to escape intruders in NE Philadelphia
Show More
2 firefighters injured battling Camden Co. fire
Pope on sex abuse: "We showed no care for the little ones"
IndyCar's Wickens injured in violent Pocono crash
AccuWeather: Dry, Nicer Today
Pole-dancing teacher suspended after video leaked to N.C. school
More News