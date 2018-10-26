CAMDEN, N.J. --Authorities have arrested a suspect in Florida in connection with a dozen suspected explosive packages addressed to multiple political figures, including former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, actor Robert De Niro, and news station CNN.
The male suspect was taken into custody Friday morning.
The Department of Justice will hold a news conference in the afternoon to discuss the arrest.
An hour earlier, federal agents reported to the Camden, New Jersey offices of Senator Cory Booker after a suspicious package addressed to the New Jersey senator was found in Florida.
Action News has confirmed the intercepted package was addressed to his Camden office.
A law enforcement official confirmed to The Associated Press that the suspicious package addressed was found during an overnight search of the Opa-locka, Florida mail facility that lasted until 4 a.m. Friday.
The official said the package was similar to the others sent to targets of right-wing anger, with the return address listed as the Sunrise, Fla., office of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz. The official did not know if the package was outgoing or a return-to-sender mailing.
The official spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to speak to reporters on the ongoing investigation.
Meanwhile, NYPD units responded to a post office on West 52nd Street in Manhattan where a suspicious package addressed to former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper was found.
Former Vice President Joe Biden said he would campaign in New York and Connecticut despite two post offices in Delaware intercepting suspicious packages addressed Biden on Thursday.
Law enforcement officials also seized three more suspicious packages Thursday and said they were similar to crude suspected pipe bombs sent to George Soros, Obama, Clinton, CNN, Rep. Maxine Waters and former Attorney General Eric Holder.
Another was addressed to Robert De Niro, an outspoken Democratic supporter, and sent to a Manhattan address associated with the actor. De Niro is calling on people to vote in light of the series of bombs mailed to targets of right-wing anger.
In a statement released by his publicist on Friday, the actor says "There's something more powerful than bombs, and that's your vote. People must vote!"
None of the devices exploded, and no one was injured.
-----
Send a News Tip to Action News Learn More About 6abc Apps