Suspect arrested in Center City sex assaults

EMBED </>More Videos

Suspect arrested in Center City sex assaults. Rick Williams reports during Action News Mornings on January 31, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police have arrested a man in connection with several sexual assaults targeting young women in Center City.

Fifty-eight-year-old Erich Cunningham has been charged with unlawful contact with a child, indecent assault and harassment.

Investigators said surveillance video captured a man sexually assaulting victims between 6:45 and 8:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.

EMBED More News Videos

Surveillance Video: Philadelphia police investigate series of indecent assaults from January 29, 2019.



The reported attacks occurred at 200 South Broad Street, 1600 JFK Boulevard, 16th and Vine streets, and Broad and Fairmount streets.

"So far, we have at least five reported incidents that occurred," said Special Victims Unit Capt. Mark Burgmann. "Four of the victims in those five jobs are young school girls on their way to school ranging in age of 12 to 16 years of age."

At times, the suspect exposed himself; in other instances, he groped his victims.

EMBED More News Videos

Indecent assault suspect sought in Philly. Rick Williams reports during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on January 30, 2019.



-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsassault
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Dangerous Cold, Bitter Wind Chills Today
City finishes cleanup of Emerald Street homeless camp
Blowtorch used to thaw frozen hydrants during N.J. fire
Polar vortex: Iowa college student found dead on campus
Henon not at council meeting, arraignment scheduled today
LIVE TEMPERATURES: Tracking wind chill numbers in Philly area
Philadelphia public, archdiocesan schools remain open
Good Samaritan pays for hotel rooms for 70 homeless people in Chicago
Show More
3 teens charged in shooting that left woman injured
Woman says water poured on baby's face was 'payback for waking me up'
Mother surrenders newborn twins at fire station
Cops and kindergartners: Officers on duty read to Camden kids
Looking at the 2-hour delay difference in temps, wind chills
More News