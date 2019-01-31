Suspect arrested in Center City sex assaults

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5112859" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Surveillance Video: Philadelphia police investigate series of indecent assaults from January 29, 2019.

Philadelphia police have arrested a man in connection with several sexual assaults targeting young women in Center City.Fifty-eight-year-old Erich Cunningham has been charged with unlawful contact with a child, indecent assault and harassment.Investigators said surveillance video captured a man sexually assaulting victims between 6:45 and 8:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.The reported attacks occurred at 200 South Broad Street, 1600 JFK Boulevard, 16th and Vine streets, and Broad and Fairmount streets."So far, we have at least five reported incidents that occurred," said Special Victims Unit Capt. Mark Burgmann. "Four of the victims in those five jobs are young school girls on their way to school ranging in age of 12 to 16 years of age."At times, the suspect exposed himself; in other instances, he groped his victims.-----