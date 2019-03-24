Crime & Safety

Suspect arrested in fatal stabbing outside Overbrook business

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A knife-wielding suspect behind a brutal stabbing is behind bars.

He's accused of slashing a 26-year-old man several times to his face in front of the Felton Mini Mart on Sunday.

It happened just before 10 a.m. on the 6200 block of Lansdowne Avenue in the Overbrook section of Philadelphia. The victim died at the hospital.

The suspect-- a 28-year-old man--was arrested hours later after he walked into the hospital with lacerations to his hands.
