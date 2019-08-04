Suspect arrested in murders of man, nanny found dead at suburban New Jersey home

MAPLEWOOD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police have made an arrest in the killings of a man and a live-in nanny who worked with his family in New Jersey.

Authorities said their bodies were found on Walton Road near Jefferson Avenue in Maplewood around 6:00 a.m. Saturday, WABC-TV reports.

The woman, 26-year-old Karen Bermudez-Rodriguez of Maplewood, was found lying in the street and was pronounced dead at Beth Israel Medical Center.

Officers then found 40-year-old David Kimowitz of Maplewood inside a home.

After an investigation by the Essex County Prosecutor's Homicide Task Force and the Maplewood Police Department, 27-year-old Joseph Porter was charged in connection with the deaths.



He had been dating Bermudez-Rodriguez, authorities said.

Porter is charged with murder, possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and criminal restraint. He is being held in the Essex County Correctional Facility.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
homicide investigationnew jersey newsdouble murder
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Connor Stephen Betts ID'd as Dayton suspected shooter: Sources
WATCH LIVE: Officials provide update on Dayton, Ohio, mass shooting
2 young women shot at house party in Bustleton
Police: Man on the run after killing father inside Bustleton home
Mom killed shielding child in El Paso shooting, sister says
Man accused of making threats against Temple Univ. police
AccuWeather: Hot, humid with a stray thunderstorm
Show More
Real facts about Real ID as October 1, 2020 nears
2 men injured in Hunting Park shooting
3 homes damaged by fire in East Oak Lane
Rodin Museum's Garden Bar returns with a groundbreaking exhibit
Philly Proud: Promoting community through soccer!
More TOP STORIES News