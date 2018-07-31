Suspect arrested in robbery and assault of Delco librarian

Terrell Carter, 40, of Darby, has been arrested and charged in the assault and robbery of a Delaware County librarian.Police said Carter was out on parole for other crimes when he went into the Darby Free Library, assaulted the librarian and threw her down a series of stairs before running off with $200 from a collection jar.The librarian was in the hospital for two weeks. She is now home, but it is expected to be a long road ahead for her recovery.Bail for Carter has been set at $500,000 and there is also a retainer on him for parole violations.------