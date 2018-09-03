Suspect arrested in shooting of Upper Darby store owner

UPPER DARBY, Pa. (WPVI) --
Police say they have a suspect in custody in connection to a Saturday night shooting in Upper Darby, Pa.

A store owner was wounded by gunfire at Garrett and Huntly roads around 9:30 p.m.

On Monday, Upper Darby police announced they have a suspect in custody.

Police had previously released images of two men wanted in connection in this case. However, they now say "no one else is wanted at this time."

"This is still unfolding but we wanted to let everyone know that he is off the street," police say.

