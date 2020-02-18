Suspect arrested in South Philadelphia stabbing near Chickie's & Pete's

Michael Forte, 27, was arrested around 11:47 a.m. Friday on the 2600 block of South Jessup Street.
He has been charged with (2) Counts of Criminal Conspiracy, (2) Counts of Aggravated Assault, (2) Counts of Simple Assault, (2) Counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person and (2) Counts of Possession Instrument of Crime.
Twenty-nine-year-old Carol Leidy was arrested days after the incident.
She was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and other related offenses. She was not facing charges in connection with the stabbing.
The stabbing occurred around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, along the 1500 block of Packer Avenue.
Police said a group of friends left a bar located when an altercation ensued.
As the group was walking, police said a man and woman began to yell at them, ultimately leading to a fight.
During the brawl, police said a man stabbed two victims, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old man.
Both victims were critically injured and taken to the hospital.