Suspect arrested in South Philadelphia stabbing near Chickie's & Pete's

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a double stabbing near Chickie's and Pete's in South Philadelphia last week.

Michael Forte, 27, was arrested around 11:47 a.m. Friday on the 2600 block of South Jessup Street.

He has been charged with (2) Counts of Criminal Conspiracy, (2) Counts of Aggravated Assault, (2) Counts of Simple Assault, (2) Counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person and (2) Counts of Possession Instrument of Crime.

Twenty-nine-year-old Carol Leidy was arrested days after the incident.



She was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, and other related offenses. She was not facing charges in connection with the stabbing.

The stabbing occurred around 10 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 9, along the 1500 block of Packer Avenue.

Police said a group of friends left a bar located when an altercation ensued.

As the group was walking, police said a man and woman began to yell at them, ultimately leading to a fight.

During the brawl, police said a man stabbed two victims, a 23-year-old man and a 24-year-old man.

Both victims were critically injured and taken to the hospital.

EMBED More News Videos

Police are investigating a double stabbing near a popular South Philadelphia bar on Sunday night.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiastabbing
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE NOW: Installation of Philadelphia Archbishop Nelson Perez
Police investigate barricade situation in Center City
Jury returns split verdict in trial of fmr. Temple University frat president
School issues warning after child dies from flu complications
4 people injured, 2 critically, after house fire in Fox Chase
Museum's Rembrandt knockoff turns out to be the real thing
Suspect in killing of Amie Harwick described as 'stalker'
Show More
Del. delivery driver charged with raping teenager
Philly-bound flight makes emergency landing after 'pop' noise
2 shot in head during Kensington home invasion: Police
'The Lovely Bones' home in Malvern on the market
Violent Daytona 500 crash sends Ryan Newman to hospital
More TOP STORIES News