Suspect back under arrest after escaping and injuring trooper in Delaware

NEWARK, Del. (WPVI) -- A 42-year-old man is back under arrest after State police say he injured a trooper and escaped earlier Wednesday.

Robert Burke, Junior of New Castle was arrested this morning on drug charges and an out of state fugitive warrant.

He was able to escape while being transported in Newark.

The trooper suffered minor injuries.

Investigators say Burke was later found in the wooded area behind William B. Keene Elementary School.
