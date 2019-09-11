Suspect behind multiple burglaries at salvage yard in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police believe the same person is responsible for multiple burglaries at a salvage yard in Southwest Philadelphia.Surveillance cameras show the man inside Big Head Auto Salvage in the 3500 block of South 61st Street."Nine times out of 10, they are taking whatever they can take," said Mark Everett, manager of Big Head Auto Salvage.In this case, the suspect got away with thousands of dollars worth of tools and auto parts.Everett says the crooks are after catalytic converters."They cut the catalytic converters off the cars and I am losing. I probably lost over the last three weeks about $50,000," said Everett.Investigators believe the man is responsible for a series of robberies at the same location between August 15 and September 6.Employees at the salvage yard are frustrated and hope police will make an arrest before someone gets hurt."I got people they are going to start sitting down here and if they sit down here and he comes in, he is going to get himself killed," said Everett.Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call police at 215-686-8477.