Suspect behind multiple burglaries in Southwest Philadelphia, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police believe the same person is responsible for multiple burglaries in Southwest Philadelphia.

Surveillance cameras show the man inside Big Head Auto Salvage in the 3500 block of South 61st Street.

In this case, the suspect got away with thousands of dollars worth of tools and auto parts.

Investigators believe the man is responsible for a series of robberies at the same location between August 15 and September 6.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call police.
