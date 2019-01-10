Suspect charged after fatal fight at South Philadelphia park

EMBED </>More Videos

Investigation continues into death of man punched in a South Philadelphia park: Trish Hartman reports on Action News at 4 p.m., January 7, 2019

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A suspect has been charged following a fight that left a man dead at a park in South Philadelphia over the weekend.

Michael Oropeza surrendered to police on Thursday. He is charged with involuntary manslaughter, simple assault and reckless endangerment of another person.

The incident happened around 9:15 p.m. Saturday at the Gold Star Park off South Sheridan Street.

Police say the 38-year-old victim and his fiancée were walking their dog in the park when the victim got into an argument with Oropeza.

The fight turned physical and police say Oropeza punched the victim, causing him to fall backward and hit his head.

He was taken to Jefferson Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Neighbors have said the fight was over the suspect allegedly having his dog off-leash in the park, which isn't allowed.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact homicide detectives.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newshomicide investigation
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Man dies after being punched in South Philadelphia park
Top Stories
Boy, 3, seriously hurt in crash during police chase on I-95
Naked man ID'ed in wrong way I-95 chase through Del., Pa.
Manhunt in South Philly for man who fled after police chase, crash
Code Blue in effect in Philadelphia
Death of Camden toddler found in alleyway ruled homicide
Ocean Resort Casino changing hands after just 6 months
Fire engulfs KFC/Taco Bell restaurant in Wilmington
Officials vote to postpone policy to arm teachers
Show More
N.J. crabbers among 3 killed in 'Deadliest Catch' accident
Driver pulled from burning car after crashing into police cruiser
Man accused of hailing cab while woman died in fire gets 12 years
Buzz, predictions about the Eagles/Saints matchup
Mummer killed in South Philly crash to be laid to rest
More News