Suspect charged after man beaten with pipe near Pa. Convention Center in Center City Philadelphia

According to police, 49-year-old Johnathan Muldrow was found unresponsive Tuesday morning in the 100 block of N 13th Street following a wellness check on the homeless population.
Medics also responded and Muldrow was pronounced dead shortly after.
Police said the preliminary investigation indicates he was assaulted with a pipe.
Juan Guerra, 59, was taken into custody in the 1200 block of Market Street. He is charged with murder and other related offenses, police said.
