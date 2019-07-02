Suspect charged with kidnapping of missing Camden man, police say

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Officers in Camden, New Jersey have made an arrest on Tuesday in connection with a missing person case.

Police say 20-year-old Curtis Jenkins III was reported missing on Monday and last seen near the 2700 block of Congress Road.

Today, police arrested Brandon Beverly, 32, on charges of kidnapping and aggravated assault of Jenkins.

"Based on the information from the investigation thus far, we do not believe this was a random act, but rather a calculated plot to entrap and abduct the victim," Chief Scott Thomson said. "Investigators continue to diligently search for Jenkins."

Police say Jenkins remains missing at this time. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and black pants.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at (856) 757-7042.
