Suspect dead after gun battle with Philadelphia police officer

By and
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead on Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 1:27 p.m. in the city's Port Richmond section.

Police say two uniform officers in an unmarked cruiser pulled up behind a red Ford Mustang that was stopped in the intersection near B and Stella streets. Police say a 39-year-old male driver didn't respond when officers honked their horn.

According to Sgt. Eric Gripp, when officers approached the vehicle, the driver appeared to look up in surprise while armed with a handgun.

WATCH: Philadelphia police provide update on fatal police shooting
EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia police provide update on fatal police shooting on Nov. 12, 2020



The suspect was able to flee police before later crashing in the area of "D" Street and Kensington Avenue.

Action News obtained video of the police pursuit moments before the crash.



The suspect fled on foot briefly before encountering one of the officers near Jasper Street and Hart Lane.

Gripp says the suspect produced a handgun and fired on the officer at least twice.

The officer returned fire, hitting the man. It's unclear how many times the suspect when hit.

Gripp says surveillance video and bodycam captured the shootout.

The suspect was transported to an area hospital where he later died.

Police say no officers were injured.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiapolice involved shootingfatal shootingpolice shooting
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Top officials: Nov. 3 election most secure in US history
Montco health officials push vote to Friday on reverting schools to all-virtual
Biden COVID adviser proposes US lockdown of 4 to 6 weeks
Wanted thief stole nearly $200K from South Jersey jewelers
Hit-and-run driver wanted for killing woman in Philly
4-year-old injured, man killed in North Philadelphia shooting
Man in custody after making 'alarming statements' on Philly-bound flight: Officials
Show More
Pope congratulates Joe Biden on election
"Hunker down" to help stop COVID-19 spread during holidays, expert says
Ivy League cancels winter sports season, delays spring play
New COVID-19 restrictions begin in NJ today
Brian Westbrook weighs in on state of Eagles, Wentz
More TOP STORIES News