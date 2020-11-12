Suspect dead after gun battle with Philadelphia police officer

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7902106" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Philadelphia police provide update on fatal police shooting on Nov. 12, 2020

New dash cam video shows the 39 year old suspect in the red mustang fleeing from police, driving the wrong way and almost hitting Avi D, in his car. The suspect eventually crashed, and fled on foot before exchanging shots with @PhillyPolice https://t.co/qPdHJxbw70 pic.twitter.com/R8ygXYfp7C — Christie Ileto (@Christie_Ileto) November 13, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a suspect dead on Thursday afternoon.It happened around 1:27 p.m. in the city's Port Richmond section.Police say two uniform officers in an unmarked cruiser pulled up behind a red Ford Mustang that was stopped in the intersection near B and Stella streets. Police say a 39-year-old male driver didn't respond when officers honked their horn.According to Sgt. Eric Gripp, when officers approached the vehicle, the driver appeared to look up in surprise while armed with a handgun.The suspect was able to flee police before later crashing in the area of "D" Street and Kensington Avenue.Action News obtained video of the police pursuit moments before the crash.The suspect fled on foot briefly before encountering one of the officers near Jasper Street and Hart Lane.Gripp says the suspect produced a handgun and fired on the officer at least twice.The officer returned fire, hitting the man. It's unclear how many times the suspect when hit.Gripp says surveillance video and bodycam captured the shootout.The suspect was transported to an area hospital where he later died.Police say no officers were injured.