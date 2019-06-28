Suspect dead after shooting outside district court in Delaware County

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5369656" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Suspect shot after struggle with officer outside district court in Delaware County. See video from the scene on June 28, 2019.

LOWER CHICHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- A suspect is dead after a shooting outside a district court building in Delaware County.The shooting happened outside the building in the 500 block of Ridge Road in the Linwood section of Lower Chichester Township around 10:30 a.m. Friday.Police on the scene tell Action News a suspect tried to grab an officer's gun and a struggle ensued.The officer fired the gun, striking and killing the suspect, police say.However, a woman who said she witnessed the shooting claimed there was a struggle as the suspect tried to run away.That witness said police pinned the man to the ground, tased him, then shot him two times.The witness said the man was restrained at the time.The name of the suspect who was killed has not been released.