Suspect dead after shooting outside district court in Delaware County

LOWER CHICHESTER, Pa. (WPVI) -- A suspect is dead after a shooting outside a district court building in Delaware County.

The shooting happened outside the building in the 500 block of Ridge Road in the Linwood section of Lower Chichester Township around 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Police on the scene tell Action News a suspect tried to grab an officer's gun and a struggle ensued.

EMBED More News Videos

Suspect shot after struggle with officer outside district court in Delaware County. See video from the scene on June 28, 2019.



The officer fired the gun, striking and killing the suspect, police say.

However, a woman who said she witnessed the shooting claimed there was a struggle as the suspect tried to run away.

That witness said police pinned the man to the ground, tased him, then shot him two times.

The witness said the man was restrained at the time.

The name of the suspect who was killed has not been released.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
lower chichester townshippennsylvania newsshooting
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police seek man who vandalized Holocaust Memorial pillars
LIVE: 1 in custody amid search for missing SoCal student MacKenzie Lueck
AccuWeather: Hot, Humidity Rising Today
FDA: Certain dog food possibly linked to canine heart disease
25 shots fired into crowd in Point Breeze
Special Victims Unit investigating robberies in Kensington
Hundreds offer to adopt baby found in plastic bag
Show More
Hahnemann Univ. Hospital ordered to 'cease and desist' closure plans
Police: 'Goodie bag' doctor from Montco charged with fraud
Mom accused of killing 2-year-old twins due in court
Husband of missing mom ordered to stay away from girlfriend
Police have person of interest in case of missing SoCal student
More TOP STORIES News