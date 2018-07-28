Suspect dead in police-involved shooting in Lehigh County

Lehigh County authorities are investigating a police-involved shooting that left a suspect dead in South Whitehall Township.It happened around 5:45 p.m. Saturday at the Comfort Inn and Suites in the 3700 block of Hamilton Boulevard.Police responded after a report of a man walking near the Inn jumping on and damaging vehicles.Authorities say the man allegedly ripped out a window of one of the vehicles.When South Whitehall police arrived at the scene, a video shot by a bystander and acquired by 69 News shows the man leaning on the side of a police cruiser and banging on the side view mirror.The video then shows the man, who seems to be agitated, walking away from the police cruiser only to stop, turn around, and then walk back toward the cruiser.Witnesses say the police officer could be heard clearly yelling "get on the ground" multiple times.The video shows the man continue to approach the officer and shortly thereafter multiple shots are fired and the man falls to the ground.The man could be seen lying on the side of the road as police performed CPR.The man was not wearing shoes.Authorities say the man was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest and was later pronounced dead.There were no officers injured during the incident.The name of the officer involved in the shooting has not been released.------