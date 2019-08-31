Suspect dead in police-involved shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Officials are investigating a deadly police-involved in Wilmington, Delaware.

It happened around 7:25 p.m. Friday on the 2700 block of North Washington Street.

Officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the area of 28th and Washington streets.

They arrived to find a man armed with a firearm. Police say that man was actively firing a gun.

Two Wilmington Police officers then engaged with the suspect, and both discharged their department-issued firearms, striking the suspect.

The two officers were not injured.

Police rendered first aid to the suspect prior to the arrival of paramedics.

The suspect, a 35-year-old male, was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

The suspect's firearm was recovered at the scene.

This incident is under investigation.
