Suspect dead in police-involved shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- Officials are investigating a deadly police-involved in Wilmington, Delaware.
It happened around 7:25 p.m. Friday on the 2700 block of North Washington Street.
Officers responded to a report of shots being fired in the area of 28th and Washington streets.
They arrived to find a man armed with a firearm. Police say that man was actively firing a gun.
Two Wilmington Police officers then engaged with the suspect, and both discharged their department-issued firearms, striking the suspect.
The two officers were not injured.
Police rendered first aid to the suspect prior to the arrival of paramedics.
The suspect, a 35-year-old male, was transported to the hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
The suspect's firearm was recovered at the scene.
This incident is under investigation.
