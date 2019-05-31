missing girl

MALEAH DAVIS: Suspect dumped 4-year-old's body in Arkansas, Quanell X claims

HOUSTON, Texas -- A month after Maleah Davis was last seen alive, a Houston community activist says the suspect in the girl's disappearance told him the 4-year-old's body was dumped in Arkansas.

On Friday, Quanell X, who advocated for Maleah's mother, Brittany Bowens, told reporters about the new information he claimed to have received from Derion Vence, the suspect in Maleah's disappearance.

Quanell did not indicate where in Arkansas the body was dumped. Vence was once engaged to Bowens.

Vence is in jail, facing a charge of tampering with evidence, namely a corpse. Law enforcement has not confirmed whether Maleah has died, but many officials indicated she is not likely alive.

Maleah was reported missing on May 4 by Vence, who was her primary caretaker while Bowens was out of town for a funeral.

According to investigators, Vence claimed that on May 3 he was attacked while stopping to check a tire while on his way to the Bush Intercontinental Airport to pick up Bowens. Maleah and Vence's 1-year-old son were with him.

He told police he was knocked unconscious by three Hispanic men, later regaining consciousness 24 hours later in the area of First Colony Mall. His son was with him but Maleah was not. He later entered a hospital in Sugar Land, where he told police that Maleah went missing.

From there, an exhaustive search across Harris, Fort Bend and Brazoria counties intensified in the weeks after the reported disappearance.

In the middle of the search, investigators began disputing the details of Vence's story. Turning their attention to Vence and the apartment where Maleah lived in, authorities obtained surveillance video showing the girl with Vence in the week before her disappearance.

In addition, they found blood evidence in the apartment. Vence was arrested just a week after he first reported the girl missing.

Since the arrest, Maleah's mother drew anger from community members who believed she neglected the girl by putting her in harm's way with Vence. Houston police Chief Art Acevedo also weighed in, saying there were obvious holes in Vence's story.

In addition, Maleah's head injury and subsequent custody by CPS last year drew intense scrutiny over the mom. The girl, as well as her siblings, were returned to the home when her injuries were determined to be from a fall.

Over the weeks of the search, a reward totaling up to $27,500 has been offered for information leading to finding Maleah. Vence has been uncooperative with investigators, according to Acevedo.

