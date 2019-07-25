Suspect electrocuted on SEPTA rail after fleeing police during arrest

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A suspect was electrocuted on Wednesday night on the Broad Street Line after fleeing police during an arrest.
It happened around 8:20 p.m. at Broad Street and Olney Avenue.
Police say they arrested a 25-year-old man on drug charges, but he broke free and ran into the subway and came into contact with an electrified third rail.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
